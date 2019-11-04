A 46-year-old auto mechanic, Odebunmi Adebayo, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates Court in Lagos for allegedly defrauding his customer of N250,000.

The defendant, who resides at No. 5, Odediran St., Iju-Ishaga, Lagos, is facing charges of obtaining by false pretence, stealing and breach of the peace which he denied.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Felicia Okwori told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in March 2019 at No. 8, Adeleye St., Agidingbi, Ikeja.

Sgt. Felicia alleged that the defendant collected N250,000 from Mr. Paul Newman, his customer, for the purchase of spare parts to fix Newman’s car but failed to deliver the service.

“Adebayo swindled the complainant as he neither bought the parts to fix the car as promised nor returned the money, but rather stopped picking the complainant’s calls,” the prosecutor said.

Okwori said the offences violated Sections 287, 314 and 168 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. G. O. Anifowoshe, granted the defendant N250, 000 bail with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until Nov. 18 for mention.