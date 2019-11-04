The Lagos State Government has begun a three-day training on sign language communication for over 200 civil servants drawn from various Governments, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, to sharpen their skills to communicate effectively with people with hearing impairment.

The training is being packaged by the Lagos State Office of Disability Affairs, LASODA.

Flagging off the training on Monday in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Segun Dawodu said the importance of sign communication as an effective method of communication between people living with hearing impairment on one hand and members of the public on the other hand could not be over-emphasized.

Dawodu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Youth and Social Development, Yewande Falugba, said LASODA, as an agency that promotes better welfare services; rights, privileges and social inclusion of People Living With Disabilities in Lagos State, aimed to advance the special people’s law of the current administration.

“It is in line of our responsibilities to facilitate workshop as this for greater public awareness and their participation in sign communication skills for better understanding when communicating with those concerned i.e. deaf/hearing impairment to be precise.

“Presently and for the past few years, our focus has been on training the Civil/Public Servants and to integrate them on the usefulness of sign language in bridging communication gaps.To further attest to this, sign language placards are hung at some MDAs to show the importance Government attach to sign Language communication,” Dawodu, said.

He charged the participants to pay more attention in order to acquire the needed sign communication skills that would be of immense values and benefits to them.

“For the beneficiaries of this workshop, it is my believe that you will make good use of it as the objective of training you is to ensure that in every MDAs of the state government, the private sector and federal agencies in the State; there must be at least, one or two persons who should be able to communicate with persons with hearing impairment who may be there to make inquiries, solicit information or for other legal purposes and would need someone to interact with,” he added.

Acting General Manager, LASODA, Mr. Adegboyega Alejo, said the training was aimed at breaking the barrier in communication experienced by people with hearing impairment when transacting business with government offices and others.

He added that the training would expose participants to sign language communication and adopt pragmatic approach in their relationship with people with hearing impairment.