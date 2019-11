Prof . Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the deployment of three of the commission’s national commissioners and seven Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) to Kogi.

Alhaji Ahmed Biambo, Head, Voter Education, and Publicity Department, in the Lokoja office of the INEC, announced this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

He listed the three national commissioners to include Alhaji Mohammed Haruna, Chief Solomon Soyebi and retired AVM Ahmed Mu’azu. He also mentioned the RECs: Malam Ibrahim Abdullahi, Prof. Riskuwa Sheu and Mr. Emeka Ononamadu from Bauchi State, Kano State and Enugu State respectively.

Biambo said that the three resident electoral commissioners had arrived in Lokoja earlier to join the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. James Apam, in preparation for the state governorship election on Nov. 16.

He said that the remaining four Resident Electoral Commissioners will arrive in the state on Nov. 9 to join their colleagues. They are Dr. Goshe Yilwatda, REC; Benue State, Mr. Sam Olumeku, REC; Lagos State, Mr. Obo Effanga, REC; Rivers State and Malam Umaru Ibrahim, REC; Gombe State.

Biambo added that they were deployed to strengthen staff on the ground to conduct a free, fair and credible election.

He also assured the people that their vote would count during the election but urged them to be peaceful and avoid negative actions before, during and after the election.