The Senate Committee on Finance on Monday refused to allow the representatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to address it.

The Committee, led by Solomon Adeola had on Sunday invited the CBN Governor to appear before it on Monday, November 4, but the CBN Governor, instead sent the Deputy Governor Operations, Mr Adebisi Shonubi, to represent him.

Emefiele was expected to come forward with an explanation on the rationale behind the exchange rates the CBN used for three key projects under the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund.

The Committee members, however, refused to allow the Deputy Governor address them.

According to them, the invitation was not meant for him. Emefiele was also blamed for not notifying the committee that he will be represented.

The committee, however, insisted that Emefiele must appear on Wednesday, November 6.