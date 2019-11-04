The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos office, has arrested Rowly Isioro, a former Assistant General Manager with one of the first generation banks (Name withheld) and for alleged involvement in Business Email Compromise, BEC, and money laundering.

Also arrested was his wife, Ovuomarhoni Naomi Isioro, a business woman.

The couple were alleged to have laundered the total sum of $1.49 million which was allegedly transferred to Ovuomarhoni Naomi’s bank account in Nigeria.

Their arrest followed a petition received by the Commission from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, through the office of their Legal Attache, United States Consulate Victoria Island Lagos, about their alleged involvement in computer related fraud, stealing and money laundering.