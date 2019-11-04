By Kazeem Ugbodaga

In the last few days there have been reported cases of massive killings in Kogi State University, KSU, as cult groups wreak havoc on students.

A report puts the killings in the institution at 13 as at Monday.

The management of the institution are yet to react to the killings, but some students of the school have been venting their anger over the inability of the school’s authority to handle the issue and bring the cultists to book.

Twitter is littered with various reports by students of the institution calling for prayers over massive cult killings in KSU.

A student of the school who goes by the name, Labzy Usuff on Twitter said “They’ve been continuous killings in Kogi state University yet the management did not do anything about it.”

Another student, who simply preferred to be called by the name, Chemical Boy, lamented that that on November 1, a student was shot dead, the same day a student of the University of Benin was shot dead by cultists.

Sources in the school alleged that 10 students were killed in one day by cultists with several students resorting to prayers and calling on the public to pray for the institution.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Kogi State Police Command, DSP William Ovye Aya, said it could not be true that about 13 people have been killed in the school, but said he would confirm and get back to PM News.

He later called to confirm the clash, saying that five students were killed at the weekend by cultists, saying it happened in a separate attacks.

Aya said the it was cases of homicide and that the police were investigating the matter.

According to him, from the look of things, the attack was cult-related as the five students killed were butchered with machetes.

Read reactions below

The news of death and killings in kogi state University is utterly absurd and ridiculous,Its a shame that the VC,CSO are still silent when killings are rising in this genocide of scale in an institution under their watch.#Saveksu — Chidozie Nkemdilim (@dozarts) November 2, 2019

We haven't finished talking about the Uniben gunshot & death.

A student was killed via gunshot in KSU (Kogi State University) Anyigba in Kogi state this evening.

Pls pray for our tertiary institutions.

How did we get here😥😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/w1aUMHpvlk — J.S.T.A.R.Z 🇳🇬📸 (@Ugbedeojo_) November 1, 2019

If you've anybody in Kogi State University be it a boy or a Girl, please pray for us cos they're killing us daily#SaveKsu — Benwizzy (@Benwizzy13) November 2, 2019

Student killed in kogi state university. Number 14 this week#prayforksu pic.twitter.com/AM58Ie7Tjj — Favour onojah (@teevah_imagery) November 4, 2019

Kogi state university I hail thee, three confirmed death, two hospitalized from yesterday till this morning. Our so called police is doing nothing even after contacting them since morning, someone should tell them to come and carry two dead bodies from university village. — Igala Lion 🦁 (@igalalion) November 2, 2019

The news coming out from Kogi State University is sad and quite difficult to believe. 10 youths lost in just one day over cult-related issues. The earlier we check this menace the better for us as a Nation. Attn: @FanwoKings, @LugardHouse, @SundayDareSD and @PoliceNG — President Seun® (@Seunmaiye) November 3, 2019