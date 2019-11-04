The police in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria have arrested a couple with two kids they bought for N140,000 at Ojo area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana said on Sunday that acting on information from a credible source, detectives from Ojo Division led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Abdullah Malah, arrested one Chukwunonso Blessing, 30,of No 23 Masebinu Street, Igbede, Ojo.

According to Elkana, she was seen along Alaba International Market with two children, namely Joshua James, 6 and Samuel Gbawune, 3, trying to board a vehicle to Onitsha, Anambra State.

“Upon questioning, she claimed that the boys were adopted by her husband one Chukwunoso Happiness ‘m’ 40 years from a Motherless Baby home in Jos, Plateau State and brought to Lagos. That she was taking them to Onitsha to meet her husband.

On Friday, November 1, 2019 at about 0700hrs the said husband was also arrested by the Police. He confessed to have bought the kids at the sum of N140,000 from one Mama Oyoo of Jos township. The kids were recovered.

“Efforts are emplaced to identify their parents and reunite them. The Command call on Motor Park Operators, Unions and well meaning Nigerians to keep an eye on passengers with kids that appear in Suspicious manner,” he said.