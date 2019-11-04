By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian Afrobeat sensation, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy has become the first African Artiste to sell out Wembley Arena (SSE Arena) in London, UK.

The singer was given a plaque from the management of the venue in recognition of his feat, the same night he also won the “Best African Act’ Award at the star-studded 2019 MTV EMA held in Seville, Spain.

For the MTV award, the African Giant Burna Boy beat Nigerian Teni, Prince Kaybee (South Africa), TooFan (Togo), Nasty C (South Africa) and Harmonize (Tanzania) in the award announced Sunday night at the FIBES Conference & Exhibition Centre.

Before the sold-out concert which was held at the 12,500-seat SSE Arena, Burna Boy took to his Instagram account page and called the event, “The biggest one yet.”

At the concert, Burna Boy was joined by his Nigerian compatriots, Wizkid and Davido. Davido performed hits like ‘If,’ ‘Fall,’ Blow My Mind’ and so forth. While Wizkid, after performing at a private event in Nigeria, flew back to London to joined Burna Boy. The pick of his performance was that of 2018 smash hit, ‘Soco.’

