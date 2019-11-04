A 35-year-old man, Sunday Williams was on Monday arraigned at Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates Court, for allegedly stealing tubers of yam worth N20,000.

Williams, whose address was not given, is facing a one-count charge of stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leranmo told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 1, at 6.00 a.m. at Idi Agba, off Ilawe Road, Ado-Ekiti. According to him, the defendant went to the farm of Mr. Folorunso Omotosho to steal tubers of yam worth N20,000.

Leranmo noted that the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012. He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Abdulhamid Lawal, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 25 for hearing.