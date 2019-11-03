The National Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) in a Communique signed at the end of their four-day conference in Lagos have resolved to adopt e-enforcement strategy to improve safety and compliance on Nigeria roads.

This resolution was part of the decision of the 36 states Directors and Chief Road Trafic Officers of the Federation.

They unanimously agreed to pay attention to an improved road infrastructure to reduce crashes associated with bad roads.

Also contained in the Statement is the re-establishment of weight-bridges and immediate enforcement of retro-reflective tapes on all vehicles, tailboards and sides of heavy duty and articulated vehicles to improve on their visibility especially at breakdown locations.

The Federation of the VIOs further stated in their Communique to invest in technology infrastructure towards automating theoretical drivers and testing procedure through Computer Based Test.

They also agreed to establish systems with tripartite arrangement (VIO, BIR and FRSC) platform for seamless transfer of qualified applicants for biometric capturing, adding that it will eliminate the present manual approval method thereby giving states more control over issuance of drivers licence.

Henceforth, as stated in the communique, all vehicles must be duly inspected by Vehicles Inspection Officers before they are issued Roadworthiness Certificates which must be duly signed before use by states that are not presently on Computerised Inspection Services.

The Vehicle Inspection Offices in all states of the Federation and the FCT as a matter of urgency are to commence regulation of activities of Tricycles and Motocycles through route declination, registration, training, biometric capturing, enforcement of use of safety gadgets and issuance of riders’ Perrmit.