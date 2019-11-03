The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has vowed to deal decisively with any Secretariat, Department and Agency, under her supervision, aiming to sabotage the efforts of government in scaling up its internal revenue generation.

The Special Assistant on Media, to the Minister, Mr Austine Elemue, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said Aliyu gave the warning when she spoke on sideline of 2020 budget preparation of the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

Aliyu frowned at the lukewarm attitude of some revenue-based agencies in driving the process.

She further warned that she would deploy all constitutional means to punish any agency under her supervision that failed to comply with the renewed vigour of the present FCT administration to boost its revenue base.

“You can quote me anywhere, I will be the first minister to discipline any erring agency or staff who wants to sabotage government’s efforts in up-scaling Internally Revenue Generation (IGR) for the Administration.

” This is not a threat to any agency or head of agency, but I will use the civil service rules and regulations to discipline any erring secretariat or staff.

“It is shocking to me that despite numerous opportunities available to the administration to increase its revenue generation, some secretariats or departments are just interested in the meagre budgetary allocation from the federation account.

” How can we develop with this type of attitude, let me state unequivocally that no responsible government can manage a mega city like ours by depending on budgetary allocations.

” It is high time they went out and look for the money to develop Abuja of our dreams,” she said.

Aliyu, however, expressed optimism that with the support she was getting from the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Bello, the Administration would achieve a milestone in the revenue drive.

She, therefore, called on the agencies to wake up to their responsibilities.