Nigerian Musician Qudus Oluwadamilare Fakoya, popularly known as (Qdot Alagbe) has taken to Instagram to express his love for his mother on her birthday and to showcase the special gift he gave to her.

Sharing photos of his mom and a house on Instagram page, Qdot announced that her next birthday gift will be bigger than the house gift which he used to celebrate her this year.

He wrote: “Happy birthday to my mum Afolashade Teminikan, special gift next year will be bigger than this, Love you Mum”.

See the pictures he shared below: