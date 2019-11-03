By Adejoke Adeleye

In its bid to combat terrorism, Ogun State Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC) Corps has launched an Agro- Ranger Unit and also promoted 200 personnel into various ranks of different cadres to secure the forest on crime related issues.

The State Commandant of NSCDC, Hammed Abodunrin while decorating the newly promoted officers of the Corps at the Civil Defense Headquarters in Abeokuta, urged the officers to justify the promotion by striving hard on their security operations.

He said that the Agro-Rangers unit was launched to provide security for farmers, herders and the entire forest so that people could visit the forest for recreational activities, saying that the command had acquire horse to access various part of the forest on security operations.

Abodunrin, who said that Command would not relent in its efforts to secure the state, said it had acquired other means of transportation including choppers, speed boats bicycles, motorcycles and other vehicles to secure the lives and properties of people in the state.

He therefore appealed to the Governor of the State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by the Deputy Governor of the State Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele to assist in fixing the road, power supply, furniture and drainages of their newly built Headquarters.

He said ” I am happy therefore to present to your Excellency and other distinguished guests that close to 200 personnel have been promoted to various ranks spanning different cadres from Inspector to Deputy Commandant of Corps.”

“The Agro Rangers unit is expected to provide adequate security for farmers, herders as well as their farms, animals and the environment in general. As a response agency, the Commandant General saw the need for us to have various means of transportation including bicycles, vehicles, choppers, speed boats and even horses to access various points that require our services.

“So if we cannot bring out new initiative that will also guarantee the level of safety to be higher then we have no business existing because there have been so many security agents existing that we should keep on bringing innovation. So that is why the Civil Defence is bringing out this Agro-Ranger unit and counter terrorism thing to curtail the farmers/herders clash in the forest.”he added.

Governor Abiodun commended the efforts of the Command in securing the lives and properties of the people in the state, saying that the state government would always support security agencies in their activities to make the state crime free.