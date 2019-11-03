By Adejoke Adeleye

Ogun State House of Assembly has screened nominees of the Judicial Service Commission, whose names had earlier been transmitted to it by the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun with a charge on them to bring their expertise in their different fields of endeavours to bear in reshaping the justice sector in the State for better service delivery.

Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, who gave the charge while presiding over the screening session at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Friday lauded the State Governor for nominating seasoned administrators and technocrats with due consideration to gender equality, as the nominees consist of 50% women, expressing optimism that subsequent appointments would consider more youth.

In their separate submissions, lawmakers including Adeyemi Ademuyiwa, Abayomi Fasuwa and Akeem Balogun amongst others, advised the nominees to inject new ideas and innovations that would promote efficiency in justice administration at all levels in the State.

The nominees including Barr. Joel Soyinka; Barr. Nurudeen Aina Akinpelu; Yetunde Adesanya; and Sola Elegbeji had their background in law, Geology, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Public administration amongst others, with an assurance that they would bring to fore, their wealth of experiences with a view to ensuring speedy justice dispensation for the people, if confirmed.

The nominees, who took turn to answer questions from the lawmakers, assured that they would strive to promote excellence and quality service delivery, when eventually confirmed by the Assembly and sworn-in by the State Governor.

The Speaker had earlier at the plenary, acknowledged the receipt of Governor Abiodun’s correspondence conveying the list of the four nominees to fill the existing vacancies in the State Judicial Service Commission.