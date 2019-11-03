President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Chris Isiguzo, has decried the incessant attacks, harassment, intimidation and clampdown on journalists and urged authorities to ensure protection and safety of newsmen.

Isiguzo made the remark while speaking to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the International Day to End Impunity of Crimes Against Journalists on the sideline of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the union on Sunday in Lokoja.

He said Journalists played critical roles in nation building but unfortunately they had been consistently singled out for all forms of attacks, harassment, intimidation and clampdown.

“The Amnesty International came up with a report recently in which it said that about 19 journalists had either been arrested or dumped in prison in the last 10 months.

“That is a development that is very very unfortunate, sad and unacceptable. And we will use the opportunity of this 2019 celebration to also draw government attention to the fact that Journalists must be protected,” he said.

The president said that journalists had striven to keep the nation together by playing their unique role.

“The reason the nation is still united today is because of the unique role of the media.

“If the media had taken a divisive role, the nation would have been reduced to tatters. We are part and parcel of of the corporate entity called Nigeria and we play our unique role.

“So, the government and those in authority must appreciate this fact that we must not be singled out for for incessant attacks, we must be part and parcel of the corporate entity.

“We are stakeholders just like the security operatives, the political actors the political leaders. All of us are partners in progress and we must be seen as such,” he said.