American singer Nicki Minaj has reacted to TV talk show host Wendy Williams dredging up her husband Kenneth Petty’s criminal past, spraying her in return with several unedifying adjectives.

The singer on her Queen Radio Show on Friday called Wendy ‘vicious’ and ‘evil’ for mentioning that Petty is a registered sex offender, who served time in prison for manslaughter in 2002.

“Every time you mention him you feel the need to bring these things up,” she responded. “I didn’t know that in our society, you have to be plagued by your past.I didn’t know that people can’t turn over a new leaf. I didn’t know that your viciousness and evilness was this deep-rooted, this deep-seeded.”

Wendy had spoken about Petty’s previous problems on her show. She also spoke about Nicki Minaj’s brother as well, who had also served term in jail.

“He(Petty) served seven years in prison and he’s also a sex offender,” Wendy said. “OK, so he’s a killer and a sex offender. Well Nicki, congratulations.”

“It’s not about doing your job,” Minaj lashed back.

“There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with an evil intent in their heart, viciousness. And I pray for you because I know you’re hurting and I know you must be sick and humiliated.”

Minaj also brought up Williams’ split from her estranged husband Kevin Hunter, who fathered a child with his mistress while married to Williams.

“When a woman isn’t really being loved at home, the viciousness is a different type,” Minaj said.

“So I really wanted to pray for you today, because look at where you are now in your life. Look at what age you are. You’re sat up there being vicious all this time, and paid for that man’s mistress for all these years. You paid for her shopping sprees, you paid for her hotels, you probably even paid for her GYN bills … you paid to have that baby delivered.”

“I was one of those black women supporting you when that came out,” she continued.

Minaj added, “I know we’re human first, we’re human before we’re celebrities, we’re human before we’re personas. And I know you must have gone through a lot. But you are demonic, and that’s why this stuff unfolded. If I were you, I would go and pray, ask for forgiveness. You can report the news — people do it all the time — report the news without the level of viciousness and trying to play dumb and doing all this nonsense.”