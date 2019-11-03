Tanitoluwa Adewunmi, the eight-year-old Nigerian-born chess prodigy will soon become the subject of a movie that will hit the screens soon.

Tani, as he is fondly called hit the spotlight early this year when he became the 2019 New York State Chess Champion.

His parents, along with him, were then living in a state shelter, after arriving from Nigeria, claiming to be Boko Haram victims.

According to essence.com Paramount has acquired an untitled film project built around Tani, which will be built on three books on Adewunmi family, set for spring 2020 releases from W Publishing.

The movie script will be sourced from the books.

The movie’s producers are Day Zero Productions’ Trevor Noah and Haroon Saleem, State Street Pictures’ George Tillman Jr. and Bob Teitel, and Mainstay Entertainment’s Norman Aladjem, Deadline reports.

“It’s a story of love, peace, community and faith and the lengths parents will go to bring their family to safety and provide them a better life,” according to Deadline.

After his win, a GoFundMe raised over $160,000, allowing the Adewunmi family to move into a new home in New York.