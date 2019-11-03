Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on Rivers people to promote peaceful co-existence as they need each other for the development of the state.

Speaking during a Solidarity Visit by Ogbakor Ikwerre Worldwide on Saturday at the Government House Port Harcourt, Governor Wike also urged the Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality to work in unity for the good of the area.

He said though politicians can belong to different political parties, every Rivers son or daughter must work towards developing the state.

“All of us cannot be in one political party, but in belonging to different political parties, let us protect the interest of our people.

“Let us as Traditional Rulers and leaders work for peace in our respective communities . It is in an atmosphere of peace that development can take place.” He appealed.

He said no ethnic nationality in Rivers State can emerge as Governor without the support of others.

“We must all work together with other ethnic groups. There is no ethnic group that produce a Governor without the support of other ethnic nationalities.

“You need the support of everyone to advance any political interest in the state”, he said.

Commenting on the development of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas, the Rivers State Governor noted that it is because of the concentration of the state’s population in the areas and the need to provide the required infrastructure.

He maintained that the three flyover bridges must be delivered by February 2021. He added that key residential areas of the state capital will be restored by his Administration.

Governor Wike said that steps were ongoing to restore peace in different communities.

He also informed that an Ikwerre youth with the nickname, “Italian” had been declared wanted, adding that the his government would deploy resources to track him down.

He warned Traditional Rulers against taking sides with cultists and criminals, adding that any traditional ruler found wanting would face the full weight of the law.

The Governor thanked the Ogbakor Ikwerre for their support before, during and after the elections . He expressed happiness for the overwhelming support from the four Ikwerre speaking Local Government Areas.

In his address, President General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Worldwide, Professor Emenike Wami congratulated Governor Wike on his re-election.

He said the victory was ordained by God and obtained through the resilience of Rivers people.

