Caglar Soyuncu’s goal and a late effort by Jamie Vardy earned Leicester City a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

They are now back to third place, while Chelsea returned to fourth on the Premier League standings.

Leicester are also 2 points behind champions Manchester City and eight points behind current league leaders Liverpool.

Turkish center-back Soyuncu broke the deadlock at Selhurst Park when he headed home James Maddison’s 57th-minute corner for his first Leicester goal.

Vardy fired in his 10th league goal of the season late on to seal the points and a third successive win for Leicester.

After last week’s runaway 9-0 thrashing of Southampton, Leicester produced a controlled performance to move to 23 points from 11 games, two points behind Manchester City.

Palace, who could have gone fifth with a win, struggled to create clear chances and remained in ninth place.