The First Lady of Ondo State, Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu defied the rains to participate in the 2019 Jog 4 Life organized by the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), Lagos State chapter as part of programmes lined up for the 2019 Lagos Women Fitness Fair.

The Jog 4 Life which kicked off at Admiralty junction, Lekki later climaxed at BICS Events Centre, Lekki, the venue for the Lagos Women Fitness Fair. Mrs. Akeredolu while addressing the participants said BRECAN has been breaking ground as it is now in 7 states of the federation stressing that Jog 4 Life is one of the majors programmes of BRECAN to create awareness about the disease.

Akeredolu, who further observed that she founded BRECAN in 1997 after her breast cancer experience said aside awareness, the Jog 4 Life initiative provides an avenue to raise funds to treat cancer patients and also showcase survivors in order to give hope to other women that breast cancer is not a death sentence.

While applauding partners who have been supporting the initiative, Akeredolu restated BRECAN’s drive through crowd funding to save the lives of women saying all hands must be on deck to make it happen.

She also used the opportunity to enjoin women to do regular breast self examination and to go to the hospital if they detect anything abnormal on their breasts.

Addressing participants at the BEMORE Exhibition stand, Mrs. Akeredolu expressed her passion for the girl child saying through her BEMORE Empowered Initiative, 1,000 girls have been trained in ICT and solar technology.

Also addressing the gathering, the Lead Jogger, Nollywood Actress, Mrs. Foluke Daramola Salako enjoined women to always check their breast regularly as early detection saves lives.

Mrs. Salako who affirmed that women need not to be ashamed to disclose their status reaffirmed the importance of staying alive to care for their family.

In her goodwill message, the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu while lauding BRECAN and Curves for the initiative, restated the need to take health issues seriously saying the government of Lagos State attaches importance to the health of its people.

While declaring the fair open, Dr. Sanwo-Olu who was ably represented by Mrs. Gbemisola Shasore also assured the people of her commitment to support women’s cause.

In his address, the Country Director, Curves Nigeria, Mr. Emma Esinnah said the essence of the fair is to sensitize women on the benefits of exercise and encourage them to adopt healthy lifestyles.

The event also afforded the US Attaché to Nigeria, Mrs. Christine Kelley the opportunity to applaud BRECAN and Curves for initiating the programme.

Earlier in her address, the Lagos State Chairperson, BRECAN, Dr. Jennifer Seidu called for financial supports saying beyond early detection of cancer, there is the need to fund treatment of patients in order to save more lives.

Also speaking on the goals of BRECAN, the National President of BRECAN, Mrs. Julie Ogbogu said BRECAN have been galvanizing action against the disease in the hope to ensure that women no longer die needlessly.

Other major highlights of the event include visit to exhibition stands, demonstration of Taekwondo, a self defence martial arts by BEMORE girls, demonstration of American football by Gidirons, breast self examination as well as physical exercises among others.

The event also featured a raffle draw where participants won Generator, Fan and mobile phones as well as other consolation prizes.