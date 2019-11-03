The entire Kim Kardashian West family in the creepy Halloween costume

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West along with their four kids showcased another Halloween costume on Saturday: it’s all about, worms, bugs and some creepy insects that Kim first teased as’West Worms.

In a later post on Instagram, she wrote: “A bugs life! 🐛🦟🐜 My costume glowed
Kanye’s costume moved and was all anamatronics”.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and daughter North

Kanye West and North

All members of the family, Kanye, daughter North, 6, son Saint, 3½, 21-month-old Chicago and 5-month-old son Psalm were all decked in the weird, creepy costume.

Don’t ever pray to meet any member of the clan in the dark!

Watch the video:

West Worms 🐛 🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛 Prelude 1 Set to 🎶 Lorna Anderson

