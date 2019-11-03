Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West along with their four kids showcased another Halloween costume on Saturday: it’s all about, worms, bugs and some creepy insects that Kim first teased as’West Worms.

In a later post on Instagram, she wrote: “A bugs life! 🐛🦟🐜 My costume glowed

Kanye’s costume moved and was all anamatronics”.

All members of the family, Kanye, daughter North, 6, son Saint, 3½, 21-month-old Chicago and 5-month-old son Psalm were all decked in the weird, creepy costume.

Don’t ever pray to meet any member of the clan in the dark!

Watch the video: