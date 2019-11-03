The Tudun Wada Community Development Association in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State has organised a one-day retreat for key stakeholders to fashion out ways of addressing challenges bedeviling the community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported the Chairman of the Association, Mr Ezekiel Ngwan, as saying, while declaring the event open, that the exercise was aimed at bringing together critical stakeholders to brainstorm on best ways to address its challenges.

Ngwan said the retreat was organised in collaboration with with Pax Amor Initiative (PAI), a Jos-based NGO.

He said that the retreat would avail participants with the opportunity to develop a road map that would improve the lots of the community.

“Tudun Wada Community, as you know, has a lot of challenges that have been a serious setback to the growth and development of the community.

“Some of these challenges include lack of portable water, deplorable roads, and other social amenities.

“But of great concern, is the challenge of insecurity, cult activities and drug addiction among youths and other vices.

“So, we have gathered these heads of various units that make up the entire Tudun wada community to brainstorm and fashion out best ways to make our community better,” he said.

Ngwan explained that the meeting had no political, ethnic or religious leanings, adding that the overall interest of the community remained the objective of the retreat.

Mr Jick Azi, Project Director of Pax Amor Initiative, said his organisation supported the event owing to its quest to effecting positive changes in the communities.

Azi said that the unity, security of lives and property, progress and development of Tudun Wada remained key, hence the need for the meeting.

“Building a developed community is a collective responsibility and requires collaborative effort. I believed this is the reason why we have gathered here today.

” Pax Amor Initiative commends this initiative because we believe collective participation toward achieving the common development objectives is key.

“It is our duty to build our community into what we want it to be . We must resolve to make Tudun Wada better,” he said.