The Gumel Local Government Council in Jigawa State on Sunday said it had commenced vaccination of 43,380 children for the November round of polio vaccination exercise.

Alhaji Yusif Tudun-Wada, the Council’s Immunisation Officer, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gumel that the vaccination began on Saturday and would end on Nov. 5.

He said the council had so far received 41,340 doses of polio vaccines from the state government for the exercise.

“The release of 41,340 doses to us by the state government is based on our target children for the July round.

“But we agreed with them that more doses will be supplied to us when we exhaust the available ones,” Tudun-Wada said.

The official said 324 ad-hoc staff were recruited and deployed to 11 wards in the area for the exercise.

Alhaji Habu Magaji, the Primary HealthCare Development Agency Manager in the area, thanked the council for purchasing 30 cartons of chocolates used in luring children for the vaccination.

He also commended religious leaders and traditional rulers for mobilising their congregation and subjects for the vaccination.