Lewis Hamilton has sealed his sixth world drivers’ title with second place in the United States Grand Prix in Austin Texas on Sunday, the same place he won his third title four years ago.

With the result, Hamilton has become the second most successful F1 driver of all time – moving him one championship shy of all-time record-holder Michael Schumacher.

The German holds seven titles..

Even though Hamilton failed to win the race in Texas, he ensured it was a Mercedes one-two affair as he held off Max Verstappen for second as Bottas stroked to victory.