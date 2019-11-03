Gedoni Ekpata, the BBNaija housemate that fell in love with London Met Policewoman Khafi Kareem while shut in together, has penned unforgettable romantic lines for her on her 30th birthday.

In a message on Instagram that has a video accompaniment, Gedoni wrote:

“The best gifts in life are those we find in unexpected places, when we aren’t looking.

It was no mistake when the Bible described humans as “treasures in earthen vessels”, because I’ve found one in you – Precious, valuable, lovable and with a heart so pure.

Your innocence is beautiful, your smile brightens my world and your entire personality? Simply delightful.

I went into BBNaija for something I thought I wanted, and came out with someone I needed (a partner, a support system, a friend, a sister; everything I didn’t even know I needed).

On this special day; I just want to say I love you dearly @acupofkhafi and I cherish what we share.

Love you longggggggggggg 🥰🥰🥰 @acupofkhafi”

He did not stop there, he also treated her to a pleasant surprise with a room filled with flowers and balloons.

Khafi is in London at the moment to resume work with London Met, which probably means Gedoni is also in London with her.

While in Big Brother Nigeria House, the two lovebirds were reported to be having romps under the sheet, although both have denied the reports.