Ahead of the Nov. 16 governorship election in Kogi, the Ebira indigenes residing in Nasarawa State have held special prayer for the re-election bid of Gov. Yahaya Bello, and peaceful poll during and after the exercise.

Speaking during the programme on Sunday in Lafia, Yanusa Aliba, Odeyani Anebira of Nasarawa State, said the prayer was to seek God’s intervention to help the governor win the election again and ensure peaceful conduct of election.

He said that Kogi Central Senatorial district, where Bello comes from, had been schemed out of the governance for quite along time and appealed to other zones to support the governor in the spirit of fairness and equity.

Also speaking, Alhaji Hassan Chatta, the Co-ordinator of the programme, said the Ebira people in Nasarawa had endorsed Bello for the second term due “to his records of achievements.”

He noted that the governor had achieved a lot in his first tenure, adding that those who did not like anybody from the Kogi Central to be governor were using every means to de-market Bello.

“They tell all sorts of lies and propaganda against the governor just to assassinate his character.

“Our people must desist from politics of bitterness and character assassination for our state to develop,” Chatta advised.

Mrs Hafsat Ibrahim, Woman Leader of Ebira people in Nasarawa State, commended Bello for tackling kidnapping, armed robbery and other criminality.

She also lauded the governor for road construction among others, stressing that the governor deserved a second term in office.