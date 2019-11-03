Four people have been reported dead in Kogi after one of the back-up vehicles on the campaign trail of the Peoples Democratic Party rammed into a kiosk.

The incident was said to have occurred in Idah, headquarters of Igala kingdom on Saturday.

The G-Wagon was said to be a back-up car for the PDP candidate in the November 16 Kogi governorship election, Mr. Musa Wada.

Confirming the incident, the Chief Administrator of Idah Local Government, Hilary Edime Amodu, said it was caused by “the recklessness of drivers” on the campaign trail.

He also confirmed that the accident happened on Saturday afternoon.

“A Mercedes G-Wagon belonging to one of the governorship candidates in [the November 16] Kogi State election ran into a portacabin at Igala-Ogba, Idah, opposite Idakwo Park, killing all the occupants.”

The driver of the G-Wagon and other occupants are said to be in critical condition at an undisclosed hospital.

The Publicity Secretary of the Musa Wada/Aro Campaign Organisation, Mr. Faruk Adejoh, also confirmed the incident.

Giving his account on the incident, he said two, rather than four people died, while one was critically injured and was currently in the hospital.

“Yes, there was an accident. A vehicle on the campaign trail veered off the road and ran into a kiosk and killed two people, while one other person was critically injured and receiving treatment in the hospital.

He added: “Accidents do happen, but it is sheer mischief for anyone to ascribe it to recklessness. No one prays for such calamity.”

On the allegation that the same kind of incident had happened two weeks ago in which two persons allegedly died, Adejoh said those individuals were “victims of attack from All Progressives Congress’ thugs.”

“On our way back from Ankpa on that day, suspected thugs loyal to APC attacked us, and two of our supporters were shot dead,” he said.