Burna Boy has won the Best African Act category at the 2019 MTV EMAs awards in Seville, Spain, the second international award he clinched this year.
He also won the Best International Act award at the 2019 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.
For the MTV award, the African Giant Burna Boy beat Nigerian Teni, Prince Kaybee (South Africa), TooFan (Togo), Nasty C (South Africa) and Harmonize (Tanzania) in the award annaounced Sunday night at the FIBES Conference & Exhibition Centre.
With Burna Boy winning the award, Nigerian musicians have now clinched it the fourth time in a row. Wizkid won it in 2016, Davido 2017, Tiwa Savage in 2018.
There were other winners at the Seville show.
Taylor Swift won Best US Act and Best Video, while Nicki Minaj won Best HipHop. Shawn Mendes won Best Artist.
All The Winners:
BEST U.S. ACT
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
WINNER: Taylor Swift
BEST CANADIAN ACT
Alessia Cara
Avril Lavigne
Carly Rae Jepsen
Shawn Mendes
WINNER: Johnny Orlando
BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande, “thank u, next”
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” (Remix)
ROSALÍA, J Balvin ft. El Guincho, “Con Altura”
WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, “ME!”
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
WINNER: Shawn Mendes
BEST SONG
Ariana Grande, “7 rings”
WINNER: Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” (Remix)
Post Malone, Swae Lee, “Sunflower”
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
BEST COLLABORATION
BTS, Halsey, “Boy With Luv”
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” (Remix)
Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”
WINNER: ROSALÍA, J Balvin ft. El Guincho, “Con Altura”
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”
BEST NEW
Ava Max
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
WINNER: Billie Eilish
BEST POP
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
WINNER: Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
BEST LIVE
Ariana Grande
WINNER: BTS
Ed Sheeran
P!NK
Travis Scott
BEST ROCK
WINNER: Green Day
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
BEST HIP-HOP
21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
Travis Scott
WINNER: Nicki Minaj
BEST ALTERNATIVE
WINNER: FKA twigs
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
WINNER: Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST LOOK
WINNER: Halsey
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
WINNER: BTS
Billie Eilish
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH
WINNER: Ava Max
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
ROSALÍA
BEST WORLD STAGE
Bebe Rexha: Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld: Isle of MTV Malta 2018
WINNER: Muse: Bilbao, Spain 2018
The 1975: Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
twenty one pilots: Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
BEST U.K. & IRELAND ACT
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Mabel
Ed Sheeran
WINNER: Little Mix (Social Wildcard Winner)
What do you think?