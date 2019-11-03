The Government of Japan today announced Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, the former minister of Budget and National Planning as the recipient of one of the country’s highest honours: The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star.

Udoma, who served in the first term of the Buhari administration is the first Nigerian to be so honoured, the embassy said in a statement published on its website.

Udoma will be among the foreign recipients of the 2019 Autumn Imperial Decorations awarded in the name of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan.

The lawyer, board room player is being recognised by the government of Japan for his contributions towards strengthening bilateral relations and promoting friendship between Japan and Nigeria.

He was also a Honorary Consul of Japan at Lagos from 2011 to 2015.

The embassy did not indicate whether the decoration will be done by the Japanese ambassador in Nigeria or whether Udoma will travel to Tokyo to get the honour.

In the citation for the award, the embassy stated:”Senator Udoma Udo Udoma has played an important role for many years in improving the Japan-Nigeria relationship.

“In his role as the Minister of Budget and National Planning of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from 2015 to 2019, Senator Udoma has been a strong proponent of Japan’s official development assistance to Nigeria.

“In 2015, Japan was the 3rd largest donor in Nigeria, and a number of development cooperation projects related to health and infrastructure were implemented during his tenure. His contributions also extended to a promotion of bilateral trade and Japanese investment in Nigeria as a way to create jobs and generate wealth for both economies.

“Senator Udoma’s role in deepening the economic and social ties between Nigeria and Japan was also prominent when he served as the Honorary Consul of Japan at Lagos from 2011 to 2015. He supported the economic relationship through closer business-to-business ties. This role contributed to advancement and expansion of Japanese companies’ presence and investment in Nigeria”.

About the honour:

The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star is one of the orders under the Order of the

Rising Sun, established in 1875 by Emperor Meiji. The Order of the Rising Sun was the first

national decoration awarded by the Government of Japan. The badge features rays of

sunlight from the rising sun. The order is awarded in the name of His Majesty the Emperor

of Japan and is awarded to those who have made distinguished achievements in

international relations, promotion of Japanese culture, advancements in their field,

development in welfare or preservation of the environment. The Order of the Rising Sun

comprises as follows:

1. Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun

2. The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star

3. The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon

4. The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette

5. The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays

6. The Order of the Rising Sun, Silver Rays