The decision follows Saturday’s 5-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt, which was the German champions’ second in 10 Bundesliga games this season.

Kovac leaves with Bayern fourth in the table, four points behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 48-year-old former Croatia midfielder had been in charge since July 2018 and led Bayern to a league-and-cup double last season.

Kovac won 45 of his 65 games in charge of Bayern but Saturday’s defeat was the club’s heaviest in the Bundesliga in 10 years.

After the game, Kovac admitted he was uncertain about his future at Bayern.

BBC reports that Kovac has been in charge since June 2018, but could only offer a glum “I don’t know” when asked about his gut feeling concerning the future after the Eintracht defeat.

“I know how this business works – I am not naive,” he said on Saturday.

“My feeling is not important, the ones who make the decisions are the ones you have to ask at the end of the day.”

Assistant coach Hansi Flick will take charge of Bayern in the Champions League against Olympiacos on Wednesday and Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.