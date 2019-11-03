Big Brother Naija housemate Khafi Kareem clocks 30 today and fans are gushing over her for reaching the milestone.

The Ekiti-born former London Metropolitan policewoman gave 10 day-notice to her fans on Twitter about her milestone and on Saturday, reminded fans that Sunday is the birthday anniversary.

“Thanking God that I will be turning 30 in 12 hours time. 3 decades, just like that! Thank you so much to everyone who is saying #aprayerforkhafi for me today, I’m saying a huge AMEN with you”, the usually vivacious lady wrote on Twitter.

Her fans have not disappointed in wishing her a very happy birthday. One of them even announced an online shindig for 2pm today.

Here are some of the messages for Khafi on Twitter:

Happy birthday Olori Khafi Kareem, God continue to bless and increase you Amen. #worldkhafiday#khafinated30 pic.twitter.com/yGVSu9s0rq — Abidemi Harrison (@BibaAmor) November 2, 2019

I’m so emoshunaaaaaa…. this is my baby girl mehnnn… happy birthday to my favest fave everrrr @KhafiKareem ❤️❤️❤️…. Thank you for bringing so much light and positivity to our livessss… the whole world celebrates you today 🎉🎉🎉🎉 #khafinated30 #worldkhafiday pic.twitter.com/biTPmt68UN — khafinator spokesperson (Daminator)🥇☕️ (@dammy101) November 2, 2019

Smile,it's your birthday,and you have all the presence you'll ever need.enjoy it today and everyday of the coming years🥂#khafinated30 #worldkhafiday pic.twitter.com/iWs9XvR83c — Momee Damaree💛🖤💛🖤💛🖤 (@DamariRaliya) November 2, 2019

You are diamond that we treasure. You are a treasure to the world. You are a STAR. You are wonderfully, beautifully and thoughtfully made. You are a city placed on a hill and you won't be hidden. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @KhafiKareem ❤❤

Keep winning & Khafinating the world#khafinated30 pic.twitter.com/pVQt6G1ssy — Team Khafi ☕ (@ourcupofkhafi) November 2, 2019

Oh! How grateful I am for you Khafi 🙏🏾 Thank You Lord for giving Khafi this new age🙏🏾🤸💃💃 #khafinated30 #worldkhafiday pic.twitter.com/cPMyY6KQLf — Mary Bright (@brightmary18) November 2, 2019