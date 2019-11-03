Khafi Kareem: 30 today

Big Brother Naija housemate Khafi Kareem clocks 30 today and fans are gushing over her for reaching the milestone.

The Ekiti-born former London Metropolitan policewoman gave 10 day-notice to her fans on Twitter about her milestone and on Saturday, reminded fans that Sunday is the birthday anniversary.

“Thanking God that I will be turning 30 in 12 hours time. 3 decades, just like that! Thank you so much to everyone who is saying #aprayerforkhafi for me today, I’m saying a huge AMEN with you”, the usually vivacious lady wrote on Twitter.

Her fans have not disappointed in wishing her a very happy birthday. One of them even announced an online shindig for 2pm today.

Here are some of the messages for Khafi on Twitter: