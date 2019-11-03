The immediate past State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress Party (APC) in Rivers State, Hon. Ojukaye Flag Amachree has emerged winner of the 2019 Rivers Man of the Year award.

The Rivers State APC Chieftain and four-time Council boss emerged winner, having polled highest number of votes cast.

The Garden City Advancement Award otherwise known as GACA Award is organized to recognize outstanding individuals who have positively impacted lives and contributed to the development of Rivers State.

Amachree, in his speech expressed gratitude to Rivers people for finding him worthy and voting him as their Man of the Year, describing the award as a demonstration of Rivers people’s confidence on him, assuring that he would

continue to strive towards the development of Rivers state and the good of society.

Speaking further, he said; “I believe the greatest service on earth that we owe ourselves, the society and God mighty is service to humanity, This has always been my guiding principle.”

Prominent Rivers people who graced the occasion, including a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Evans BIPI congratulated Amachree on the award.

Others who spoke to newsmen on the award said the young leader has warmed his way into the hearts of many

Rivers people by his leadership qualities.