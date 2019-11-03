At least 10 militants have been killed as government forces backed by warplanes have stormed the Taliban hideouts in the western Afghan province of Farah since Saturday, a provincial police spokesman said on Sunday.

In the ongoing crackdown on militants, the warplanes pounded Taliban hideouts in Raj and Shorabad villages outside the provincial capital of Farah city, killing seven insurgents, spokesman Mohibullah Mohib said.

Three more militants have also been killed in Garji and Mahajiran villages as the cleanup operation has been ongoing outside the provincial capital and its vicinity, Mohib added.

According to Xinhua, Taliban militants who have presence in parts of the troubled Farah province over the past few years have not commented on the report.