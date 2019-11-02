The Zamfara State House of Assembly has suspended Shinkafi Local Government Chairman, Alhaji Sani Galadi, from office over alleged diversion of N23 million support fund for armed banditry victims in the area.

According to a statement issued by the Public Relations officer of the House, Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura, on Saturday in Gusau, the chairman was suspended for three months.

The support fund was provided by the immediate past administration in the state.

The council explained that Galadi was suspended at the assembly’s plenary presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya on Friday.

“The decision followed an interim report submitted by the Chairman House Committee on Public Petitions, Yusuf Kanoma (PDP, Maru North) alleging that Galadi diverted N23 million meant to support victims of armed banditry attacks.

“After careful study and subsequent deliberations of the report on the floor of the House, the lawmakers unanimously agreed to suspend the council chairman for three months, pending the completion of the assembly’s investigation on the matter,’’ Jafaru-Kaura said.