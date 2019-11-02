The suspension of Chairman of Shinkafi Local Government Council of the state, Alhaji Sani Galadi by the state House of Assembly has been strongly condemned by the Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to the suspension in Gusau on Saturday, the state Publicity Secretary of the Party, Alhaji Shehu Isa, said the local chairman was been witch-hunted by the PDP administration in the state.

However, the state assembly had on Friday explained that Galadi’s suspension was based on diversion of N23 million support fund for victims of bandits’ attacks.

But Isa insisted that the suspension was unconstitutional and unacceptable.

“We know where Zamfara assembly lawmakers are heading to,” he said.

He alleged that the lawmakers were working on unverified and politically-sponsored petitions in suspending local government chairmen in the state.

“Our local government chairmen are being witch-hunted by the PDP administration in this state.

“Recently, the assembly suspended Chairman of Maradun Local Government Council without following constitutional provision.

“I am calling on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to call its lawmakers to order, let them practice democracy in line with the law,” Isa said.

He said that council chairmen in the state were elected in line with constitutional provisions, therefore, due process must be followed on any action against them.

“We are appealing to the National Assembly to intervene over this issue because the Zamfara State lawmakers’ action is a danger to Nigeria`s democracy.

“The party also condemns the state government request for the state assembly’s approval to secure N1.5 billion loan facility,” Isa said.

He described the request as “unfortunate and worrisome”, coming from a government of less than 200 days in office.

Isa wondered why the money was needed despite the Federal Government’s monthly allocations received by the state government from May 29 to date.