One person has been confirmed dead in the two-storey building which collapsed on Friday at Glover Court, Ikoyi area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Four injured people were rescued alive on Friday when the edifice under construction caved in around 4:10pm.

Following the collapse, the supervising engineer was said to have absconded, while he refused to pick calls after learning of the building’s collapse.

Director General, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed that one construction worker, Yomi was recovered dead from the building.

He had earlier said the building collapsed around 4.10pm on Friday at Glover Court, Ikoyi.

“It is a two-storey building under construction. LASEMA already activated the Lagos Emergency Response Plan for all first responders to move to the site of the collapsed building.

“Similarly, Lagosians within the vicinity of the incident have been enjoined to stay calm and allow emergency responders to do their job,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.