A 200 level student of the University of Benin identified as Africionado has been shot dead by a rival cult group.

The popular hypeman was murdered at about 6 pm on Friday during the jean carnival organised for final-year students of the Faculty of Arts at the Twin-Lecture Theatre.

According to eyewitnesses, the people at the venue of the carnival scrambled for safety after a gunshot was fired and a few minutes later Africionado was lying in a pool of his blood.

Following the incident, the varsity authority immediately placed a ban on all social activities on campus.

A spokesman for the university, Mr. Micheal Osasuyi, said security men had been placed on red alert to avoid reprisal attacks.