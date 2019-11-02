The Zamfara State House of Assembly on Friday extended suspension placed on Alhaji Ahmad Abubakar, the Chairman of Maradun Local Government Area of the state, for another six months after considering progress report against him over alleged security breach in the area.

“The House also unanimously agreed to extend Abubakar’s suspension by six months”, said a statement released by the Public Relations Officer of the House, Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura, on Saturday in Gusau.

The State Assembly on July 31 suspended Abubakar for allegedly working against the state government’s directive on security matters.