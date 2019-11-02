By Funmilola Olukomaiya

33-year-old American singer, songwriter, actress and sister to Beyoncé, Solange Knowles has announced that she and the 56-year-old music video director she married in Nov. 2014 in New Orleans have “separated and parted ways.”

Solange took to the gram to announce her separation from Alan Ferguson, a man she describes as “phenomenal”, after five years of marriage.

She wrote that “the past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before…my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still. within that stillness, i begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear.”

Solange said she’s “lived (her) best and worst moments in front of the lens and gaze of the world” since adolescence.

“I’ve always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is,” she added. “ive also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it unfolds, evolves, and changes.”

