Champions, Barcelona suffer a setback on Saturday as Levante thrash them 3-1 in a shocking result, as Lionel Messi’s penalty could not save the Catalans.

Barcelona will lose top spot if Real Madrid beat Real Betis at home tonight.

Barcelona opened scoring on 38th minute after Messi converted a penalty. He sent an unstoppable penalty past Aitor Fernandez Abarisketa into right side of the goal.

Jose Campana equalised for Levante on 61st minute as he received a killer-pass, found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper and scored with aplomb inside the left post.

Two minutes later, Levante found themselves on the lead. Borja Mayoral took a great first touch to control a killer-pass on the edge of the box and curled the ball inside the left post in trademark fashion.

Six minutes later, Levante were in shocking 3-1 up against Barcelona.

Nemanja Radoja picked the ball up in space and from the edge of the box lashed in a shot that was deflected past the helpless Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

On 72nd minute, Messi tapped home from almost on the goal line after a lucky rebound fell at his feet, but Referee Alejandro Hernandez, after consulting with VAR ruled the goal offside.