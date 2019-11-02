Radio personality Toolz Oniru-Demuren has shared lovely photos from the funeral of her dad, King Abiodun Oniru.

Toolz lost her dad, King Abiodun Oniru at 82 on September 23 and a special burial ceremony was held in his honour on November 2, 2019.

The ceremony was attended by many Nigerian celebrities.

Some of the faces captured include Banky W, Ebuka and his wife Cynthia, BBNaija’s Mike and his wife Perri.

They were all rocking matching outfits with good smiles at the camera.

See more photos below: