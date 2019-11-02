By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Wearing false lashes might be scary as it usually comes with sticky glue and scary peeling as applying fake lashes is no easy feat.

Between the messy glue and the dexterity required to find the perfect placement, it can feel near impossible to do the false lashes the right way. A process that sometimes is very annoying especially while you’re trying to peel them off at the end of the day.

In more ways than one, false eyelashes can often feel like a heck of a lot more trouble than they’re worth.

The latest false lash craze that is about town now is the magnetic lash, and you’re probably left wondering exactly how everyone is applying these magnetic lashes themselves.

This newest eyelash innovation seems unconventional but sweeping the beauty world by storm.

Unlike most false lashes which require glue, a pair of tweezers, and a whole lot of patience, the case with magnetic lashes is different as it takes the mess and the error out of false lashes.

Wearing magnetic eyelashes offer a way to wear falsies without literally any of the annoyance usually associated with them. Instead of using lash glue which sometimes causes allergies, all you need do is stick on your lashes with magnets.

Magnetic eyelashes basically work by sandwiching your natural lash between two fake lashes with magnetic strips, which hold them in place the way glue normally would and you’re good to go!

See below three quick steps on how to apply magnetic lashes and conquer your false lash fears.

1. Prep Your Eyelashes: Start by curling your lashes with mascara or an eyelash curler to create a solid base for the magnets to stick to. When applying regular false lashes, experts usually recommend saving mascara for last. When it comes to magnetic falsies, having some extra hold on the lashes is important.

2. Apply the Top Lash: This part can be a little tricky at first but gets easier and easier every time you try it. All magnetic lashes come with a top and bottom lash line. The top and bottom pieces are designated in the box. First, grab the top lash and place it along your lash line (as close as possible). Balance the lash there while you grab the lower lash.

3. Apply the Lower Lash: With the top magnetic lash piece balanced in place on your upper lash line, align the lower lash underneath your top eyelashes, allowing the magnets to snap the two rows together. This will create a sandwich with your actual eyelashes in the middle of the two rows of magnetic lashes. Adjust a little with your fingers if the lashes feel out of place.

Applying false lashes for the first time is no doubt going to be challenging but can only get better when it is tried out more often. In all, magnetic lashes offer an alternative to the messier glued-on lashes but do come with their own unique obstacles.