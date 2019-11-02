Nigerian singer, Afro-pop culture and performer, Okiemute has given fans a new release of her EP titled “A Star” and the music video for ‘Trouble’.
Okiemute is newly signed to Flux Factory record label owned by GospelOnTheBeatz.
Saturday, November 2, 2019 4:02 pm
