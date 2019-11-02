Lowly Bournemouth have compounded Manchester United’s Premier League woes, claiming a shocking 1-0 victory against the once dreaded former champions.

A 45th minute goal from Joshua King condemned United to another league defeat away at Bournemouth on Saturday, a result which cast aspersion on the 2-1 victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup mid-week.

Adam Smith had played a terrific cross over to Joshua King, who found some space inside the box and puts the ball into the back of the net.

Bournemouth almost make it two goals on 76th when Harry Wilson received a low pass just outside the box and unleashed a fine strike towards the bottom right corner.

David De Gea pulled off a reflexive save to block his effort and diverted it to a corner.

On 83 minutes, Mason Greenwood wasted a clear opportunity to equalise for United as he fired a first-time shot from point-blank range, but it rattled the right post.

With 14 goals attempt, United could only managed three shots on target and six shots off goal while Bournemouth garnered six shots on target from 12 goals attempt.