Levante created another upset in La Liga Saturday beating Lionel Messi-led Barcelona team 3-1 at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia. Barcelona have now lost three times in all competitions at Levante since May last year.

Messi had put his team ahead in the 38th-minute after he scored a penalty.

But Levante returned to the pitch in the second half ruthless.

Within the space of seven minutes, they replied with three goals.

Jose Campana first equalised in the 61st minute. Borja Mayoral put the hosts ahead with a shot from 20 yards. Then Nemanja Radoja’s deflected effort by Sergio Busquets, leaving Ter Stegen helpless. increased their lead in the 68th minute.

Messi had a second goal disallowed following a review by the video assistant referee.

Levante with the victory are now eighth on the table, tied on 17 points with Villarreal and Valencia.

Bacelona now have 22 points. Madrid with 21 points can take over the table if they beat Real Betis.