Australia’s Joeys edged Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets 2-1 at the Estadio Bezerrão in Brasilia in the teams’ final Group B encounter at the FIFA U-17 World Cup to secure their qualification to the Round of 16 as one of the best third-place sides.

It was their first victory over Nigeria in their seventh attempt.

The Australians have to be grateful to their striker Noah Botic who netted a brace scoring a goal in each half in what was an intense match with both sides enterprising in their attacking play.

Botic had scored four of Australia’s five goals at Brazil 2019.

The Nigerian players, who were already qualified, top of their table for the last 16, displayed a lot of quality and talent, despite the result.

They were thwarted by an inspired Australian defence led by goalkeeper Adam Pavlesic, who made multiple saves on the evening.

Australia scored first, with the Golden Eaglet Peter Olawale, who was making his debut, equalising in the 21st minute with a terrific curled, left-footed shot from the edge of the box.

The Eaglets would have scored more, but they failed to be clinical in front of goal in a game in which they registered 34 shots in total.

In the other match of the group, Ecuador defeated Hungary 3-2 to tie Nigeria on six points, but second on goal difference.