Unai Emery said he is frustrated by his team’s recent performances and insisted Arsenal must do better if he is to remain as Gunners manager.

The Gunners struggled to their third straight draw in all competitions, and for the third time this week gave up a lead as they play 1-1 with Wolves at the Emirates.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang had opened the scoring with a smart finish, having been laid on by Alexandre Lacazette, but Raul Jimenez fired back in the 76th minute to see Arsenal drop points in the Premier League for the seventh time this season.

It was deja vu for Gunners fans who saw their side crash from a 2-0 lead to draw with Crystal Palace last Sunday at the Emirates, before they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by a youthful Liverpool side on penalties having led 5-4 going into stoppage time.

Gunners fans displayed their frustrations after the Wolves disappointment by booing the players off the pitch, while there were reports of “Emery Out” chants during the match.

When asked following the game whether his job was under threat, Emery told reporters: “I am very demanding of myself and we have to come back with better matches.”

And when asked about his contract, which expires at the end of the season although has the option of an additional year, said: “We speak about how we can improve and how to achieve the best performance.”

“It’s disappointing,” the Spaniard said. “I think the players tried and we scored the first goal but we needed a second for more confidence.

“Wolves are consistent in playing matches like they did today and they did that again.

“It was an equal match and maybe we deserved more.

“I am frustrated because we are dropping points at home like we did last year.

“We can improve that balance defensively.

“But the key was to have more clear chances to take the result for us

“The players feel the responsibility to win and when we draw they are sad.

“I think they understand me.”