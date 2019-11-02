The General Manager of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, LASPPPA, Tpl. Olufunmilayo Osifuye has declared that obtaining a Development Permit is a must before any construction commences in any part of the State, asserting that it is also compulsory to submit a building plan for government approval irrespective of the type of such development.

Speaking at an interactive forum with Community Associations, Residents and Stakeholders within Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area, LCDA, the General Manager, represented by Tpl. Adetokunbo Idowu noted that the Agency is under the strict directive to halt any building construction without a legal development permit within the State.

He, therefore, urged all developers, builders and relevant stakeholders to henceforth ensure full compliance with the directive in order to make Lagos State physically safe, secure and habitable for all.

On his part, Tpl. Bunmi Odusanya, the District Officer of Ayobo-Ipaja axis advised participants seeking planning information to ensure that all required documents are submitted to LASPPPA on time.

While urging stakeholders to take advantage of the Electronic Planning Permit platform, a new proactive initiative to enhance service delivery, he counselled them to apply, undertake the mandatory site inspection and secure building approvals before embarking on any construction project.

In her contribution, the Head of Agriculture Department, Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA, Mrs. Seriki commended the efforts of the State Government to enlighten, educate and interact with the people on the need to collect Development Permits for all building construction.

She stated that the community is very appreciative of LASPPPA’s efforts which are geared towards realising the laudable objectives of the State Government in entrenching a well-planned city that would meet the global standards.