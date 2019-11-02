The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has disclosed that the Commission will henceforth arrest and prosecute medical practitioners who provide fake medical report to persons facing trial for corruption.

He lamented that the spectre of fake medical reports had added to the many frustrations that attend the prosecution of corruption cases in court.

He said defendants frequently use such bogus reports to delay trial unnecessarily.

Magu who made the disclosure at stakeholders’ meeting at the agency’s head office in Abuja on Friday also highlighted the giant strides of the Commission in the fight against Internet and other computer based frauds.