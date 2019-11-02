Manchester City came from behind to beat Southampton 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday and keep tab on Liverpool which claimed a dramatic win at Aston Villa.

The Saints, who were beaten 9-0 by Leicester in their last Premier League outing, took a shock lead through James Ward-Prowse in the first half.

But after applying heavy pressure throughout, Sergio Aguero finally scored his side’s equaliser, finishing Walker’s low cross.

Walker then fired home Angelino’s cross as the game drew to a close to clinch a priceless three points for Pep Guardiola’s side.